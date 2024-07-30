Members of QinentiQ's Innovation Lab on Devens and Kongsberg Gruppen, based in Norway, load live rounds into a M-240 SLR, a semi-automatic version of an automatic machine gun used by the military, which is mounted on a RC-2 before it was tested on G1 Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Aug. 1.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8567956
|VIRIN:
|240801-O-HX738-8444
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.24 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Rehearsing, refining a new system [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.