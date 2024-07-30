Imagine the possibilities

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of QinentiQ's Innovation Lab on Devens and Kongsberg Gruppen, based in Norway, load live rounds into a M-240 SLR, a semi-automatic version of an automatic machine gun used by the military, which is mounted on a RC-2 before it was tested on G1 Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Aug. 1.

    Massachusetts
    Kongsberg
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    QinentiQ

