Members of QinentiQ's Innovation Lab on Devens and Kongsberg Gruppen, based in Norway, load live rounds into a M-240 SLR, a semi-automatic version of an automatic machine gun used by the military, which is mounted on a RC-2 before it was tested on G1 Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Aug. 1.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 08:28 Photo ID: 8567955 VIRIN: 240801-O-HX738-5256 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.89 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Imagine the possibilities [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.