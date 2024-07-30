A member of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 briefs Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 about loading procedures before they take a ride on a CH-53E Sea Stallion Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug 2.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 08:22
|Photo ID:
|8567954
|VIRIN:
|240802-O-HX738-6334
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|12.01 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines take a ride on a Super Stallion above Devens [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.