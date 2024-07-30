Get to the choppah!

Members of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 load onto a CH-53E Sea Stallion from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 772 on Turner Drop Zone on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug 2.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 08:22
|Photo ID:
|8567953
|VIRIN:
|240802-O-HX738-8876
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.69 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
