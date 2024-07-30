Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get to the choppah! [Image 3 of 4]

    Get to the choppah!

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 load onto a CH-53E Sea Stallion from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 772 on Turner Drop Zone on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug 2.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 08:22
    Photo ID: 8567953
    VIRIN: 240802-O-HX738-8876
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to the choppah! [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Big bird above Turner Drop Zone in Devens
    Just another day at the office for Marines at Devens
    Get to the choppah!
    Marines take a ride on a Super Stallion above Devens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Marine Force Reserve
    mwss 472
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    HMH 772

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download