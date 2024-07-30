Members of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 772 give counterparts from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 a lift on a CH-53E Sea Stallion from Turner Drop Zone on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug 2.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 08:22
|Photo ID:
|8567952
|VIRIN:
|240802-O-HX738-2552
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
This work, Just another day at the office for Marines at Devens [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.