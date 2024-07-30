Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just another day at the office for Marines at Devens [Image 2 of 4]

    Just another day at the office for Marines at Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 772 give counterparts from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 a lift on a CH-53E Sea Stallion from Turner Drop Zone on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug 2.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 08:22
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Massachusetts
    Marine Force Reserve
    mwss 472
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    HMH 772

