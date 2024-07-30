31st MEU | SNCO Discussion

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, sit in on a staff noncommissioned officer discussion aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 3, 2024. The purpose of the discussion was for SNCOs to talk about career opportunities, retention, and how to properly provide solutions to any concerns or matters brought up by the Marines and sailors of the 31st MEU. The discussion allowed SNCOs to seek guidance from peers and senior enlisted advisors to learn and apply suggested methods to look out for the wellbeing of the unit’s Marines and sailors. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

