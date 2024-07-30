A U.S. Marine and a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member plan their next defensive position during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, July 31, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

