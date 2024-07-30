BLT 1/5 Conducts TRAP Mission Rehearsal Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alejandro Valladres, right, a V-22 tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, distributes life preserving units to Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th MEU, during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel mission rehearsal aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 30, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

