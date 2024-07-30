Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Conducts TRAP Mission Rehearsal Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 4]

    BLT 1/5 Conducts TRAP Mission Rehearsal Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER, PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alejandro Valladres, right, a V-22 tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, distributes life preserving units to Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th MEU, during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel mission rehearsal aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 30, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 04:15
    Location: USS BOXER, PACIFIC OCEAN
