    Koa Moana 24: Palauan Ranger’s Equipment Technical Inspection [Image 4 of 5]

    Koa Moana 24: Palauan Ranger’s Equipment Technical Inspection

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Herweg, ground radio repairer with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and native of Rochester, New York, performs a technical inspection on Palauan Ranger’s communication equipment during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, Aug. 1, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

