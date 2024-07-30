O’Kane conducts flight operations

240802-N-FG645-1211 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tyron Pajel, from San Diego, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Meleana Lolesio, from Pago Pago, American Samoa, watch as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, takes off aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

