Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    O’Kane conducts flight operations [Image 3 of 7]

    O’Kane conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240802-N-FG645-1120 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2024) Sailors prepare for an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, to land on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 02:10
    Photo ID: 8567877
    VIRIN: 240802-N-FG645-1120
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, O’Kane conducts flight operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    O’Kane Sailor stands helmsman watch
    O’Kane conducts flight operations
    O’Kane conducts flight operations
    O’Kane Sailors conduct shoring during general quarters
    O’Kane conducts flight operations
    O’Kane Sailor stands helmsman watch
    O’Kane conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download