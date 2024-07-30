Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240802-N-FG645-1020 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2024) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Sierra Burden, from Dallas, stands helmsman watch during general quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    This work, O’Kane Sailor stands helmsman watch [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group
    USS O'Kane (DDG 77)

