U.S. Coast Guard Damage Controlman 1st Class Noah Weigand, center back, and Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Jesse Wilde, members of the Coast Guard's National Strike Force, demonstrate remotely operated vehicles to visitors at Pier 46 in Seattle during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week Aug. 2, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 01:40 Photo ID: 8567822 VIRIN: 240802-N-BT947-4137 Resolution: 5174x3449 Size: 3.61 MB Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seattle Seafair 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.