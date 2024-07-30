Seattle Seafair 2024

U.S. Coast Guard Diver 2nd Class Sam Wilson, right, and Diver 2nd Class Taylor Leasy, assigned to the Regional Dive Locker West in San Diego, explain Coast Guard diving equipment to visitors at Pier 46 in Seattle during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week Aug. 2, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

