Seattle Seafair 2024: USS Sampson Tour

Visitors tour the guided missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) at Pier 46 in Seattle during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week Aug. 2, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

