Seattle Fleet Week Blue Angels

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team performs over Lake Washington, Seattle, as part of Seattle Seafair Fleet Week Aug. 2, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

