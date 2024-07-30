Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seattle Fleet Week Blue Angels [Image 3 of 3]

    Seattle Fleet Week Blue Angels

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Justin Ontiveros 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team performs over Lake Washington, Seattle, as part of Seattle Seafair Fleet Week Aug. 2, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 01:40
    Photo ID: 8567815
    VIRIN: 240802-N-VT331-1345
    Resolution: 4268x2845
    Size: 249.16 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seattle Fleet Week Blue Angels [Image 3 of 3], by SN Justin Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seattle Fleet Week Blue Angels
    Seattle Fleet Week Blue Angels
    Seattle Fleet Week Blue Angels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Blue Angels
    Seattle Fleet Week
    SFW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download