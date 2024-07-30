Seattle Fleet Week Animal Shelter

From the left, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corparal Matthew Willis, U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Christopher Johnson, and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda play with dogs at Emerald City Pet Rescue for Seattle Fleet Week August 2, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

