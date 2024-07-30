Seattle Fleet Week Animal Shelter

U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Courtney Jackson plays with kittens at Emerald City Pet Rescue for Seattle Fleet Week August 2, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

