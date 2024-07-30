Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seattle Fleet Week Animal Shelter [Image 5 of 7]

    Seattle Fleet Week Animal Shelter

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Justin Ontiveros 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Courtney Jackson plays with kittens at Emerald City Pet Rescue for Seattle Fleet Week August 2, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 01:40
    Photo ID: 8567805
    VIRIN: 240802-N-VT331-1099
    Resolution: 3994x3994
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seattle Fleet Week Animal Shelter [Image 7 of 7], by SN Justin Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seattle Fleet Week Animal Shelter
    Seattle Fleet Week Animal Shelter
    Seattle Fleet Week Animal Shelter
    Seattle Fleet Week Animal Shelter
    Seattle Fleet Week Animal Shelter
    Seattle Fleet Week Animal Shelter
    Seattle Fleet Week Animal Shelter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer Work
    Animal Rescue
    Seattle Fleet Week
    SFW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download