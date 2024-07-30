240730-N-BB269-1189

LEGAZPI, Philippines (July 30, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Jon Saadey, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Philippines officer in-charge, right, speaks with the Honorable Carmen Geraldine B. Rosal, mayor of Legazpi City, Philippines during the arrival of the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) as it sails into the Port of Legazpi in preparation for the start of Pacific Partnership 24-2 in the Philippines July 30, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

