    240730-N-BB269-1189

    240730-N-BB269-1189

    LEGAZPI CITY, PHILIPPINES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Raymond Diaz III    

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240730-N-BB269-1189
    LEGAZPI, Philippines (July 30, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Jon Saadey, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Philippines officer in-charge, right, speaks with the Honorable Carmen Geraldine B. Rosal, mayor of Legazpi City, Philippines during the arrival of the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) as it sails into the Port of Legazpi in preparation for the start of Pacific Partnership 24-2 in the Philippines July 30, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 00:20
    Photo ID: 8567757
    VIRIN: 240730-N-BB269-1189
    Resolution: 6967x4650
    Size: 1000.2 KB
    Location: LEGAZPI CITY, PH
    This work, 240730-N-BB269-1189, by CPO Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Sealift Command
    U.S. Navy
    PP24
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

