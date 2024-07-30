Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, RAAF show off 5th Gen aircraft [Image 2 of 3]

    USAF, RAAF show off 5th Gen aircraft

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Airmen build interoperability with their counterparts from the Royal Australian Air Force through integration during operation Pitch Black 24 at RAAF Base Tindal, Australia July, 30. Exercise Pitch Black showcases our capability to come together with our Allies and partners to synchronize efforts across a Joint, Combined Force. To deter aggression within the Indo-Pacific, our Air Forces must be ready and resilient in the face of future challenges and prepared to integrate with regional and global counterparts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 22:52
    Photo ID: 8567711
    VIRIN: 240726-F-ID959-1034
    Resolution: 5602x3727
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
