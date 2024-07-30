U.S. Air Force Airmen build interoperability with their counterparts from the Royal Australian Air Force through integration during operation Pitch Black 24 at RAAF Base Tindal, Australia July, 30. Exercise Pitch Black showcases our capability to come together with our Allies and partners to synchronize efforts across a Joint, Combined Force. To deter aggression within the Indo-Pacific, our Air Forces must be ready and resilient in the face of future challenges and prepared to integrate with regional and global counterparts.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 22:52 Photo ID: 8567711 VIRIN: 240726-F-ID959-1034 Resolution: 5602x3727 Size: 10.73 MB Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, RAAF show off 5th Gen aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.