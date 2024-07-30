Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leapfest 2024 [Image 20 of 23]

    Leapfest 2024

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. and International paratroopers perform (SAT) sustained airborne training ahead of the Leapfest competition at Kingston, RI., August 2, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 22:20
    Photo ID: 8567706
    VIRIN: 240802-A-FU327-1221
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 41.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leapfest 2024 [Image 23 of 23], by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download