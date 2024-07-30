A parachutist prepares to land on Glen Rock Dropzone, Exeter, Rhode Island during Leapfest 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Yau-Liong Tsai)

