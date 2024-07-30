Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leapfest 2024 [Image 7 of 10]

    Leapfest 2024

    NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Maj. Yau-Liong Tsai 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A free fall parachutist prepares to land on Glen Rock Dropzone, Exeter, Rhode Island during Leapfest 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Yau-Liong Tsai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 21:19
    Photo ID: 8567572
    VIRIN: 240801-A-CX194-1028
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leapfest 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Yau-Liong Tsai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    Rhode Island Army National Guard
    982nd COMCAM
    56th Troop Command
    Leapfest 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download