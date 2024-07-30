Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 4 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240801-N-FC892-1584 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 1, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participate in small boat operations in the Philippine Sea, August 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 21:03
    Photo ID: 8567551
    VIRIN: 240801-N-FC892-1584
    Resolution: 5223x3193
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Small Boat Operations
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Routine Operations

