240801-N-FC892-1022 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 1, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in small boat operations in the Philippine Sea, August 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 21:03 Photo ID: 8567548 VIRIN: 240801-N-FC892-1022 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.