Greg Pollock, Principal Director for Arctic and Global Resilience, Office of the Secretary of Defense, member of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies and Kotzebue community leaders visit a long-range radar site near Kotzebue, Alaska, July 29, 2024 This visit was part of a series of meetings and site surveys across Alaska that the AGR office and TSC conducted together. The goal of this trip was to gain insights and perspectives on U.S. Arctic security issues and opportunities, and how the Department of Defense can work together with local communities to ensure an Arctic region that is peaceful, stable, prosperous, and cooperative. (DoD photo by Hannah J. Smith)

This work, Arctic and Global Resilience representatives meets with Alaska community leaders to discuss security cooperation [Image 18 of 18], by Hannah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.