Arctic and Global Resilience representatives meets with Alaska community leaders to discuss security cooperation

Greg Pollock, Principal Director for Arctic and Global Resilience, Office of the Secretary of Defense and member of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies visit the Army National Guard aviation facility in Kotzebue, Alaska, July 29, 2024. This visit was part of a series of meetings and site surveys across Alaska that the AGR office and TSC conducted together. The goal of this trip was to gain insights and perspectives on U.S. Arctic security issues and opportunities. (DoD photo by Hannah J. Smith)

