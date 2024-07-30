Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic and Global Resilience representatives meets with Alaska community leaders to discuss security cooperation [Image 11 of 18]

    Arctic and Global Resilience representatives meets with Alaska community leaders to discuss security cooperation

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Greg Pollock, Principal Director for Arctic and Global Resilience, Office of the Secretary of Defense, speaks with Alaska Native leaders during a roundtable discussion on July 30, 2024, on Joint Base-Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. This meeting was a key part of a series of community-level roundtable discussions across Alaska aimed at providing orientation on the new 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy. Listening to Alaska Native leaders is essential for the effective implementation of the strategy, as their unique insights and localized defense concerns ensure the strategy aligns with both national security priorities and the specific needs of Alaska Native communities. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 18:41
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Arctic and Global Resilience representatives meets with Alaska community leaders to discuss security cooperation
    security cooperation
    Alaska Natives
    Ted Stevens Center
    Arctic and Global Resilience
    DoD Arctic Strategy

