Arctic and Global Resilience representatives meets with Alaska community leaders to discuss security cooperation

Greg Pollock, Principal Director for Arctic and Global Resilience, Office of the Secretary of Defense, speaks with Alaska Native leaders during a roundtable discussion on July 30, 2024, on Joint Base-Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. This meeting was a key part of a series of community-level roundtable discussions across Alaska aimed at providing orientation on the new 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy. Listening to Alaska Native leaders is essential for the effective implementation of the strategy, as their unique insights and localized defense concerns ensure the strategy aligns with both national security priorities and the specific needs of Alaska Native communities. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

