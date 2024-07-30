Arctic and Global Resilience representatives meets with Alaska community leaders to discuss security cooperation

Greg Pollock, Principal Director for Arctic and Global Resilience, Office of the Secretary of Defense, shares the 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy with Alaska Native leaders on July 30, 2024, on Joint Base-Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. This meeting was a key part of a series of community-level roundtable discussions across Alaska that the AGR office and Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies conducted together to gain the insights and perspectives of community leaders throughout Alaska. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

Date Taken: 07.30.2024
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US