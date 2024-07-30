Dr. Haliehana Stepetin, Assistant Professor for the School of Arctic and Climate Security Studies at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, speaks with Alaska Native leaders during a roundtable discussion on July 30, 2024, on Joint Base-Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. This meeting was a key part of a series of community-level roundtable discussions that the TSC conducted with the Arctic and Global Resilience office across Alaska. The goal of these discussions was to gain valuable insights on how the DoD and Alaskan communities can work together to strengthen security cooperation across the U.S. Arctic. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 18:41 Photo ID: 8567469 VIRIN: 240730-D-DA409-1011 Resolution: 6326x4087 Size: 2.59 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic and Global Resilience representatives meets with Alaska community leaders to discuss security cooperation [Image 18 of 18], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.