Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors [Image 3 of 11]

    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard airmen assigned to the 176th Wing’s 144th Airlift Squadron conduct Forward Aiming and Refueling Point training alongside their counterparts from the 477th Fighter Group’s 302nd Fighter Squadron, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, August 1, 2024. 144th AS airmen utilized the unit’s C-17 Globemaster III to rearm and refuel the 302nd FS F-22 Raptors during the training. FARP missions showcase the Air Force Agile Combat Employment concept, which is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8567426
    VIRIN: 240801-Z-SR689-1018
    Resolution: 4206x2804
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors
    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors
    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors
    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors
    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors
    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors
    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors
    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors
    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors
    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors
    ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    Alaska
    FARP
    ACE
    National Guard
    AKNG
    Agile Combat Emloyment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download