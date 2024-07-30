ANG 176th WNG conducts FARP training with 477th FG F-22 Raptors

Alaska Air National Guard airmen assigned to the 176th Wing’s 144th Airlift Squadron conduct Forward Aiming and Refueling Point training alongside their counterparts from the 477th Fighter Group’s 302nd Fighter Squadron, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, August 1, 2024. 144th AS airmen utilized the unit’s C-17 Globemaster III to rearm and refuel the 302nd FS F-22 Raptors during the training. FARP missions showcase the Air Force Agile Combat Employment concept, which is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

