Army Golden Knights jump at Boeing SeaFair Airshow

Sgt. 1st Class Ben Hall and Spc. Brandon Hexum of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in the Washington state flag and Army star flag for a parachute jump at SeaFair Airshow on 2 August 2024. The parachute jump was part of the Boeing SeaFair Airshow in Seattle, Wash.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)

