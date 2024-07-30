Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Golden Knights jump at Boeing SeaFair Airshow [Image 7 of 9]

    Army Golden Knights jump at Boeing SeaFair Airshow

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Ben Hall and Spc. Brandon Hexum of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in the Washington state flag and Army star flag for a parachute jump at SeaFair Airshow on 2 August 2024. The parachute jump was part of the Boeing SeaFair Airshow in Seattle, Wash.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 17:52
