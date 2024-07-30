Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 02, 2024. (DoD photo by Joseph Clark)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 16:26
|Photo ID:
|8567187
|VIRIN:
|240802-D-WM747-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.78 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.