    Hold on to your toolkits: DM hosts new course [Image 2 of 5]

    Hold on to your toolkits: DM hosts new course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron practices drilling sheet metal during a Federal Aviation Administration Airframe and Powerplant certification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2024. The course taught maintenance Airmen all aspects of aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:15
    VIRIN: 240717-F-KQ087-1150
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
