Undersecretary of the Air Force Melissa Dalton recites her oath of office to Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall during a ceremonial swearing-in at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 2, 2024. Dalton has been serving as the Air Force undersecretary since May 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 15:01 Photo ID: 8566909 VIRIN: 240802-F-LE393-1186 Resolution: 5496x3657 Size: 3.62 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Kendall swears-in USecAF Dalton [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.