    Hokanson relinquishes responsibility as 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau [Image 12 of 13]

    Hokanson relinquishes responsibility as 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 2, 2024. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson retires as the 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after 38 years of service in the U.S. Army and National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8566903
    VIRIN: 240802-Z-VX744-1591
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Hokanson relinquishes responsibility as 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    CNGB
    Daniel Hokanson
    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
    Gen. C.Q. Brown

