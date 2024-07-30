Hokanson relinquishes responsibility as 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau

Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 2, 2024. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson retires as the 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after 38 years of service in the U.S. Army and National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

Date Taken: 08.02.2024
Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US