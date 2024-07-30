Cmdr. Kurt Davis, Executive Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Command Master Chief Mike Avallone, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News welcomes Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. Gumbleton during a pivotal visit to Huntington Hall to assess Quality of Service (QoS) initiatives and engage with Navy leadership at Newport News, Virginia, July 31, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:40 Photo ID: 8566680 VIRIN: 240731-N-DJ454-7109 Resolution: 3460x2321 Size: 1.49 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO makes pivotal visit to Huntington Hall [Image 5 of 5], by Telly Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.