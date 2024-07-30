Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO makes pivotal visit to Huntington Hall [Image 3 of 5]

    CNO makes pivotal visit to Huntington Hall

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Telly Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Cmdr. Kurt Davis, Executive Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Command Master Chief Mike Avallone, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News welcomes Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. Gumbleton during a pivotal visit to Huntington Hall to assess Quality of Service (QoS) initiatives and engage with Navy leadership at Newport News, Virginia, July 31, 2024.

