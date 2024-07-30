Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nicholas Vinson, a native of Salisbury, North Carolina, looks through medical records during a Physical Health Assessment Rodeo aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), August 1, 2024. Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:29 Photo ID: 8566677 VIRIN: 240801-N-YR119-1051 Resolution: 4695x3130 Size: 964.44 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: SALISBURY, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island PHA Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.