Makin Island PHA Rodeo

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Benjamin Richardson, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, right, checks in Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Phenonda James, a native of Mount Vernon, New York, during a Physical Health Assessment Rodeo aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), August 1, 2024. Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)
