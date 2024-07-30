Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island PHA Rodeo [Image 3 of 4]

    Makin Island PHA Rodeo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Benjamin Richardson, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, right, checks in Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Phenonda James, a native of Mount Vernon, New York, during a Physical Health Assessment Rodeo aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), August 1, 2024. Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:29
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MOUNT VERNON SQUARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    MEDICAL
    PHA
    HOSPITAL CORPSMAN
    MKI

