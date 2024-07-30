Makin Island PHA Rodeo

Hospitalman Joseiah Paul Perez, a native of Las Vegas, right, reviews paperwork with Senior Chief Retail Services Specialist Charles Agyei-Larbi, a native of Brooklyn, New York, during a Physical Health Assessment Rodeo aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), August 1, 2024. Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

