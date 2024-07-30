U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Pelvzarski, assigned to the Warrior Training Battalion, gathers up his MC-6 parachute on Glenrock Drop Zone during Leapfest 2024 at West Kingston, Rhode Island, August 1, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

