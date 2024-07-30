NMCB 11 Tech Trainer

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 2, 2024) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, run wiring through conduits during electrician training onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, August 2, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

