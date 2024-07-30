NMCB 11 Training in Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 30, 2024) - U.S. Navy Builder Constructionman Brayan Gonzalezcortez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, picks up mortar during a masonry tech trainer onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 30, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

