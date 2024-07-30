Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 11 Training in Rota [Image 1 of 6]

    NMCB 11 Training in Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 30, 2024) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, level out cinder blocks during a masonry tech trainer onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 30, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 08:21
    Photo ID: 8565740
    VIRIN: 240730-N-VF045-1001
    Resolution: 5542x3695
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 Training in Rota [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 Training in Rota
    NMCB 11 Training in Rota
    NMCB 11 Training in Rota
    NMCB 11 Training in Rota
    NMCB 11 Tech Trainer
    NMCB 11 Tech Trainer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    seabees
    masonry
    Naval Station Rota
    training
    NMCB 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download