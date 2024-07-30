240722-N-IC246-2182 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 22, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), front, and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 22. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 08:26
|Photo ID:
|8565738
|VIRIN:
|240722-N-IC246-2182
|Resolution:
|4148x6222
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cole Conducts Operations At Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.