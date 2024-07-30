USS Cole Sailors Stand Watch

240722-N-IC246-2007 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 22, 2024) A Boatswain’s Mate stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) as fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) sails in the background, July 22. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

