General Rupp Visits Fleet Activities Okinawa

KADENA, Japan (July 22, 2024) Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, meets with Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) Capt. Patrick Dziekan at CFAO headquarters, July 22, 2024. During his visit to CFAO, Rupp discussed topics relating to Okinawa and was briefed on the Navy’s contributions to the security of Japan and the Indo-Pacific. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)

