    Sailors Scrub the flight deck [Image 21 of 24]

    Sailors Scrub the flight deck

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240724-N-KX492-1798
    Sailors clean the flight deck during a flight deck scrub-down aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, July 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 03:08
    Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Sailors Scrub the flight deck [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

